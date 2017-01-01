What's New
Robert Floyd KellerDec 30Robert Floyd Keller, 85, of rural Stockport, died at 9:48 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at home. In accordance with his wishes, the body has been ...
Lois Trabert ParrettDec 29Lois Trabert Parrett, age 91 of Fairfield died Tuesday evening at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua. She departed this earthly world ...
Shirley J. DimondDec 28Shirley J. Dimond, 73, formerly of Fairfield, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant. The body has been cremated. Burial of ...
Nadine FranklinDec 30Nadine Franklin, 93, of Indianola and formerly of Fairfield, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Indianola Good Samaritan Center. The funeral ...
Clifford Fredrick BrownDec 28Clifford Fredrick Brown, 77, died about 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at his home. A celebration of life is planned 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at ...
Karina Ann GoodDec 28Karina Ann Good, 54, of Pleasant Plain, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at her home. The body has been cremated. Burial of cremains will be at a ...
Announcements
LUCASDec 15To Chelsey and Cody Lucas of Ollie, a girl, Delaney Jade Lucas, 8 pounds, 6 pounces, 21 inches long, born Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. She has two ...