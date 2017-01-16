What's New
-
Van Buren Warriors keep winning
-
Stanley Kerr
-
Maria Dawn Nelson
-
Police
-
Public Meetings
-
Storm warning issued: freezing rain, ice ...
-
Huff celebrating 100th birthday with open ...
-
Maharishi School plans Empty Bowls Project ...
-
Larabee exhibit opens Monday at Indian Hills
-
Grand View University; Iowa State University
Sports
Lifestyles
Obituaries
-
Stanley KerrJan 13Stanley Kerr, 91, of Ottumwa and formerly of Cantril, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa. Arrangements ...
-
Sarah L. BrombaughJan 11Sarah L. Brombaugh, 66, of rural Stockport died at 2:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. The funeral will be 11 ...
-
Fred SchmidtJan 10Fred Schmidt, 56, of Webster City, Iowa, formerly of Batavia, passed away Saturday January 7, 2017 following a brief battle with cancer. According ...
-
Maria Dawn NelsonJan 13Maria Dawn Nelson, 58, of Bonaparte died at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, Arizona, after ...
-
R. Juanita StoneJan 11R. Juanita Stone, 92, of Fairfield, formerly of Douds and Keosauqua, died at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Parkview Care Center in ...
-
Donald S. PoolJan 10Donald S. Pool, 89, of Eldon, died at 4:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Hospice House in Ottumwa. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at ...