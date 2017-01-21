What's New
Mary Lea Switzer GoodenJan 20Mary Lea Switzer Gooden, 68, of Milton, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Good Samaritan’s Hospice in Ottumwa. In accordance with her wishes, the ...
E. Jane Essary RoweJan 20E. Jane Essary Rowe, 71, of Birmingham,, died today, Jan. 20, 2017, at Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield. The body has been cremated. A ...
Evelyn S. HootmanJan 19Evelyn S. Hootman, 91, formerly of Birmingham, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at SunnyBrook Living Care Center in Fairfield. A graveside service ...
Charlotte HewittJan 20Charlotte Hewitt, 86, of Fairfield, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at SunnyBrook Living Care Center in Fairfield. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. ...
Alice M. BucklandJan 20Alice M. Buckland, 91, of Fairfield, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2017, at Keosauqau Health Care Center In Keosauqua. No funeral is scheduled ...
Elaine RudeJan 19Elaine Rude 77, of Lockridge, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at her home. According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded and private burial ...