Dorothy Jean Fickel CrawfordJan 09Dorothy Jean Fickel Crawford departed this life on January 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, TX after a lengthy and heroic battle with a very serious ...
Fredric J. EdenJan 09Fredric J. Eden, 88, of Keosauqua and formerly of Bonaparte and Farmington, died at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Veterans’ Hospital in Iowa ...
Katheryn D. DavisJan 09Katheryn D. Davis, 95, of Fairfield, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Parkview Care Center in Fairfield. The funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at ...
Terry D. DerbyJan 09Terry D. Derby, 61, of rural Fairfield, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield. The funeral will 10:30 a.m. ...
Stanley Robert SloanJan 09Stanley Robert Sloan, 46, of Knoxville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The funeral service was ...
Donald PoolJan 09Donald Pool, 89, of Eldon died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Hospice House, Ottumwa. Arrangements are pending at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua.
LUCASDec 15To Chelsey and Cody Lucas of Ollie, a girl, Delaney Jade Lucas, 8 pounds, 6 pounces, 21 inches long, born Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. She has two ...