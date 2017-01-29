What's New
Jerry Lee GillJan 25Jerry Lee Gill, 71, of Eldon, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at his home after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life service will be at 3 ...
John B. MilliganJan 25John B. Milligan, 62, of Lockridge, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at home after a battle with cancer. No service is planned. Family suggests ...
Dale William SmithJan 25Dale William Smith, 83, of Ottumwa, died at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa. The funeral will be 11:30 a.m. ...
Maurice Warner Green Jr.Jan 25Maurice Warner Green, Jr., age 89, of Norwell, Massachusetts and formerly of Fairfield, Iowa, passed away on January 18, 2017. Warner was born ...
Joyce PfeiferJan 25Joyce Pfeifer, 86, of Richland, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity ...
Betty Lou ThomasJan 25Betty Lou Thomas, 86, of Bloomfield, died at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Bloomfield Care Center. In accordance with her wishes, the body ...